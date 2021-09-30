Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Tilly’s posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 371.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 26.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLYS. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

TLYS traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,537. The company has a market cap of $433.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08.

About Tilly's

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

