Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 109,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 44,263 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $1,613,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth $320,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $486,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth $1,455,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $2,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.