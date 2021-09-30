THG (LON:THG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $529.50

THG Plc (LON:THG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 529.50 ($6.92) and last traded at GBX 530 ($6.92), with a volume of 2736329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540 ($7.06).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of THG in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on THG from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on THG from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 814.60 ($10.64).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 601.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 617.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The stock has a market cap of £7.19 billion and a PE ratio of -10.71.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total value of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61). Also, insider Damian Sanders purchased 5,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 560 ($7.32) per share, for a total transaction of £29,215.20 ($38,169.85).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

