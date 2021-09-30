TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will announce sales of $26.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.35 million to $27.94 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $19.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $99.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.04 million to $101.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $202.97 million, with estimates ranging from $180.73 million to $225.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $310.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, Director Cooper C. Collins bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $81,203.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,597,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,611,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,148,000 after acquiring an additional 519,864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,493,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after acquiring an additional 180,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 25.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,002,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,736 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

