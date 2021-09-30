The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Shares Down 2.5%

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) traded down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.98. 68,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 295,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on The Valens from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Valens from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Valens from C$3.75 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

