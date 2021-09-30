The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,477,000 after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,719,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.

NYSE TRV opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.80. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.26 and a 1 year high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.