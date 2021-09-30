The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the quarter. The Southern accounts for about 0.8% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in The Southern were worth $13,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,527,000 after purchasing an additional 323,175 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,483 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.21. The stock had a trading volume of 176,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,877. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.62.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

