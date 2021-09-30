The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Shares Up 3.6%

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $152.93 and last traded at $152.79. 7,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 409,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $1,896,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,578,000 after buying an additional 16,132 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

