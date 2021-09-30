The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $39.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.91. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

