The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after buying an additional 1,475,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,429,000 after buying an additional 152,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,509,000 after buying an additional 130,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,692,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,584,000 after buying an additional 53,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $197.44 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.85 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

