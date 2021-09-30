The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,733 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $49,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 35.8% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNST. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.80. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.