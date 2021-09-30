The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $56.18 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 16,978 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of EOG Resources worth $56,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after buying an additional 352,277 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,673,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Financial lowered EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

EOG stock opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

