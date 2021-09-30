The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $51.11 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,411,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.83% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $51,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,487,000 after acquiring an additional 356,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,134,000 after purchasing an additional 298,989 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $5,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,565,000 after purchasing an additional 114,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 70,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

