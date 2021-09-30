The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,412 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $60,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Shares of APD opened at $260.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.