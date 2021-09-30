The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.14% of Hancock Whitney worth $43,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of HWC opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

