The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Holdings Trimmed by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp owned 0.20% of The Lovesac worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 37.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Lovesac during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LOVE traded down $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.61. 4,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,166. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.02 million, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $70,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $3,280,380.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,158 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,823 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOVE. Roth Capital increased their price target on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

