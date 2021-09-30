The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 90,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,491,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Shares of HD traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $330.72. 239,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,031. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.29. The company has a market cap of $349.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

