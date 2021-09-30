The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $102.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGA. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.07.

MGA stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a one year low of $45.64 and a one year high of $104.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in Magna International by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Magna International by 6,944.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Magna International by 2,473.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,343,000 after buying an additional 440,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth about $14,237,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

