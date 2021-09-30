The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to $12.50

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVE. Barclays lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.07.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of -201.40 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2,883.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,070,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,732,000 after buying an additional 6,833,197 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,316,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,791,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121,756 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 594.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 404.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,773 shares during the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.