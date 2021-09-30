The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $47.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,757,515 shares of company stock worth $1,198,821,119 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

