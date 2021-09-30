The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $47.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.
Shares of ASO stock opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42.
In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,757,515 shares of company stock worth $1,198,821,119 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
