The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) a GBX 49 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) price target on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 51 ($0.67) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 52.88 ($0.69).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 46.64 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.97. The stock has a market cap of £33.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 25.94 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.09%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 188,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

