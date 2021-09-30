The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) Trading Down 2.8%

The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.24 and last traded at $22.24. 114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The De-SPAC ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 16.47% of The De-SPAC ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

