The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.240-$3.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.67 million.The Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.200-$13.400 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Stephens lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $433.08.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

COO stock opened at $422.30 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $314.29 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $433.29 and its 200-day moving average is $407.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,722,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.