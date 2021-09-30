The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Gap Down to $84.86

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $84.86, but opened at $82.83. The Children’s Place shares last traded at $80.38, with a volume of 537 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. The Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Children’s Place by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,377,000 after purchasing an additional 136,161 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,335,000 after buying an additional 22,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,010,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter.

About The Children's Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

