The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Gap Down to $84.86

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $84.86, but opened at $82.83. The Children’s Place shares last traded at $80.38, with a volume of 537 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.70.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26.
In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Children’s Place by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,377,000 after purchasing an additional 136,161 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,335,000 after buying an additional 22,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,010,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter.
About The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
