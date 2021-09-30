The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $279.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $252.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BA. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $261.76.

NYSE BA opened at $225.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.38.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after buying an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after acquiring an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,519 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

