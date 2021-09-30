The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given “Buy” Rating at Morgan Stanley

The Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $274.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.76.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.63. The company had a trading volume of 315,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,086,313. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.38.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.