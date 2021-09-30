The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,713 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in The Boeing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.76.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $5.06 on Thursday, reaching $220.30. 369,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,086,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.45 and its 200-day moving average is $234.38. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

