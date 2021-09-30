The Bidvest Group Limited Announces Dividend of $0.80 (OTCMKTS:BDVSY)

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.8047 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

The Bidvest Group stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. The Bidvest Group has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

Separately, Investec downgraded shares of The Bidvest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

