The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,088 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $86,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.2% in the second quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after acquiring an additional 53,332 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,462,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,132,000 after acquiring an additional 33,671 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 112.8% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,387,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,360,000 after purchasing an additional 735,378 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 34.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 180,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE BNS opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.57.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on BNS. CIBC raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.