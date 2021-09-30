Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will announce $105.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.00 million and the lowest is $100.50 million. Texas Pacific Land posted sales of $74.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year sales of $391.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $405.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $552.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,774,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,717,000 after buying an additional 130,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,071,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $96,473,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,652,000 after buying an additional 43,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPL traded down $95.80 on Wednesday, reaching $1,240.60. 45,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,127. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,371.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,490.98. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $437.01 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.