Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.06.

TEX stock opened at $43.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $47.82. Terex has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Research analysts predict that Terex will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Terex by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Terex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

