Terex Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Terex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.06.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

