Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.600-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.920-$1.960 EPS.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teradata from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

TDC stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.48. The company had a trading volume of 93,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.79. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

