Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The company’s brand portfolio includes Tempur(R), Tempur-Pedic(R), Sealy(R), Sealy Posturepedic(R), Optimum(TM) and Stearns & Foster(R). Tempur Sealy International, Inc., formerly known as Tempur-Pedic International Inc., is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,730 shares of company stock valued at $19,546,086 in the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.