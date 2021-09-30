Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Telos were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Telos by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Telos during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TLS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Telos stock opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 710.50.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Telos news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 46,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $1,488,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $38,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 701,203 shares of company stock valued at $21,370,568 over the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

