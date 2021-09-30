Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $4.09

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $4.25. Tellurian shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 233,838 shares.

TELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.72.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.69 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELL. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth $46,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

