Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

TLGHY stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. Telenet Group has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

