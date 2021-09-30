TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.60% of TechTarget worth $12,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 263,197 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 219,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,254,000 after buying an additional 41,630 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 214,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,645,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in TechTarget by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 116,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $1,211,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,574 shares of company stock worth $5,870,758 over the last 90 days. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $83.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $101.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.41.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

