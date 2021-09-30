TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino Sells 10,825 Shares

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $976,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $83.78 on Thursday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TechTarget by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in TechTarget by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TechTarget by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TechTarget by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.