TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Trading 6% Higher

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) traded up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.59. 215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAVHY)

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following segments: Terminal Operations; Catering Operations; Duty Free Operations; Ground Handling and Bus Operations; and Other. The Terminal Operations segment maintains and manages terminal buildings, the car park and the general aviation terminal.

