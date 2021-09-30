Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) versus Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Critical Contrast

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zoom Video Communications and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 2 12 12 0 2.38 Taboola.com 0 0 6 0 3.00

Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus price target of $400.65, indicating a potential upside of 55.65%. Taboola.com has a consensus price target of $14.40, indicating a potential upside of 76.25%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 27.58% 29.83% 20.43% Taboola.com N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Taboola.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $2.65 billion 28.85 $672.32 million $2.36 109.07 Taboola.com N/A N/A -$20.94 million N/A N/A

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Taboola.com on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

