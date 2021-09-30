Systelligence LLC Sells 1,140,255 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Systelligence LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,140,255 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 3.3% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAU traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527,623. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

