Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,715 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $58,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,844,000 after purchasing an additional 844,278 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,854 shares of company stock worth $4,101,282. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYNH. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $97.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

