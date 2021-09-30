Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Trading Down 3.2%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) shares were down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.94 and last traded at $18.94. Approximately 2,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 663,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,410,158.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $92,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,045 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,420.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,486,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,692,000 after buying an additional 2,322,905 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,187,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,436,000 after buying an additional 842,389 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after buying an additional 590,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,436,000 after buying an additional 516,961 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

