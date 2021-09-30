Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.17

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.17 and last traded at $51.95, with a volume of 4370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.72.

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 89.2% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.