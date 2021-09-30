Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Trading Up 2.1%

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) was up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74.

About Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning solutions for public service organizations which include K-12 school districts/boards, public sector, non profit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, manufacturing and warehousing/distribution. The company was founded by William T.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.