Swiss National Bank Takes $1.39 Million Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 117,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Cantaloupe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,739,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $744.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 2.12. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.78 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Cantaloupe Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

