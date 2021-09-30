Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Glatfelter during the second quarter worth $266,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Glatfelter by 4.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Glatfelter by 29.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 68,985 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Glatfelter during the second quarter worth $407,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Glatfelter by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Glatfelter Co. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $664.31 million, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $244.91 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $111,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.