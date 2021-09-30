Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $42,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $271,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $660.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

