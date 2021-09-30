Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Curis by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curis alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CRIS. TheStreet cut shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $7.77 on Thursday. Curis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.70 million, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.90.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curis Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.